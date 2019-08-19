Tyson Recalls 39,000 Pounds Of Chicken

Check your freezer, Tyson Foods has issued a large recall. Tyson is recalling about 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty products.

According to a notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service the Tyson Foods chicken pattys may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The recall includes 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of frozen and fully cooked chicken products that were produced on Jan. 31, 2019. Check for bags labled “Weaver Chicken Breast Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with a best if used by date of Jan. 31, 2020.

The recalled products have lot codes 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number P-13456 printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.