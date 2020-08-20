Two New COVID-19 Deaths and 125 New Cases

According to Dakota News Now, two more South Dakotans have died due to the Coronavirus.

The number of active cases in the state are also on the rise as of today, Thursday, August 20.

These two additional deaths bring South Dakota's death total to now 157.

The two most recent deaths were both men, one from Minnehaha county, and the other from Davison county. One man was over the age of 80 and the other was in his 60s.

The South Dakota Department of Health has also confirmed 125 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total of known cases to 10,691.

"Despite the rising case numbers, current hospitalizations continued a downward trend Thursday. Officials say 53 people are currently hospitalized due to the disease, down two from Wednesday."- Dakota News Now

Today, August 20, 1,061 people were tested for Coronavirus, and out of those people, only 11.7% of those tests came back positive.