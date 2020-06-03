UPDATE: A fourth suspect was arrested Wednesday for throwing rocks at police on May 31. Christelle Youngbare, 21 of Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Riot and Refusal to Disperse from an Unlawful Assembly.

________________________

A pair of arrests were made on Wednesday in connection with the riot and looting that took place in the vicinity of the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police announced that 20-year-old Tupak Kpeahyeh was arrested by the United States Marshal Service in Sioux City, Iowa after an arrest warrant was issued on June 2.

Jerome Sirleaf, 31 of Sioux Falls, had an arrest warrant issued and was also arrested Wednesday in Sioux Falls.

The warrants for both men carry a $25,000 cash bond.

Police say both men were identified as being among those who threw rocks at officers when a peaceful protest turned violent on Sunday, May 31. They are both charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Riot and Refusal to Disperse from an Unlawful Assembly.

A total of three arrests have no been made in relation to the incident. Alex John Kafka was arrested on Tuesday on the same trio of charges.