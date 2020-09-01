Two Major Sioux Falls Bridge Projects On Schedule

The City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department says that the two major bridge projects on 26th Street and 8th Street are on schedule.

Perhaps the largest ongoing project in Sioux Falls is the $38,000,000 26th Street 'Raise the Road' project.

The city reports that the paving is complete from I-229 to the river bridge. The north sidewalk has been removed from the I-229 bridge and the contractor is installing new barriers. The bridge contractor continues construction of the piers for the north half of the new 26th Street bridge. Grading and retaining wall work is complete for Southeastern Avenue north of 26th Street. Underground utilities are now being installed.

Traffic was recently routed onto the southern half of the new Big Sioux River bridge. Southeastern Avenue south of 26th Street is open to traffic. Southeastern Avenue north of 26th Street is still closed. Business access is from Cleveland Avenue.

The completion date is July 2021.

Over at the 8th Street Bridge Rehab project, the city reports that concrete repairs along 8th St will be wrapping up in the next two weeks. Private utility work will continue for the next 2 to 3 weeks. Shotcrete will continue in span 3 and the causeway is being moved to span 2B to allow for removals in the remaining span.

The completion date is August 2021.

Motor vehicle detour routes for the 8th Street Project include Phillips Ave, 6th St, and Weber Ave or Main Ave, 11th St, and Franklin Ave.