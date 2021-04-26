Two Kia Models Are Recalled For Risk Of Engine Fire

Another nationwide automotive safety recall is underway and this time the risk is an engine fire.

Kia Motors North America has issued a safety recall for 21,849 units of the 2021 Kia Seltos and 125,400 units of the 2020-2021 Kia Soul.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kia is recalling those vehicles equipped with 2.0L Nu MPI engines manufactured between November 24, 2018, to October 24, 2020.

Get our free mobile app

Kia says piston oil rings may not have been properly heat-treated, which may result in engine damage. If the engine sustains damage, it may stall and increase the risk of a crash. It's also possible that oil could leak onto hot exhaust components, increasing the risk of a fire.

Owners of these vehicles will be notified and directed to visit a Kia dealership for an engine inspection. If it's determined that the engine is at risk, Kia will replace the engine free of charge. Kia will also update software dealing with the Piston Ring Noise Sensing System.

The NHTSA says four fires have been potentially related to this issue. At this point, there have been no known crashes, injuries, or fatalities.

The recall begins on June 11, 2021. In the meantime, owners of these affected vehicles can call Kia's customer service at 800-333-4542 or check the VIN on the NHTSA's website. The NHTSA website will confirm if the vehicle in question has any open recalls. The NHTSA campaign number is 21V259000, and Kia’s recall number is SC209.