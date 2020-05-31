Two Augustana Athletes Named NSIC Honor Student-Athletes

During these tough times, it is not only refreshing to see some positive news, it is great to recognize some of those have shined on and off the field of play.

Augustana University has a rich history of students excelling on the field of play and in the classroom as well.

Abby Hora and Ben Kelvington epitomize the meaning of being a great student-athlete and the NSIC has honored them as NSIC Honor Athletes.

To qualify, student-athletes have to maintain a 3.5 GPA, participate in an NSIC sport, and exemplify what a good student-athlete is all about.

Hora just completed her senior season on the basketball team and had a 3.99 GPA and is a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree as well.

She netted her career-high this season with 27 points against Concordia-St. Paul and averaged a team-high 12 points for the Vikings

Hora played in a total of 118 career games for the Vikings and was not only durable but a true sense of a leader for Augustana.

Ben Kelvington just completed his first season on the mat for the Vikings and also had a 3.99 GPA.

He was able to qualify for the National Championships at 174 pounds with a 15-5 record this season for the Vikings.

He was named All-American by the NWCA and found himself on the Second Team All-NSIC honors.

For more information on Augustana Athletics and these two athletes, visit the GoAugie website.