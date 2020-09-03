Twins Jose Berrios Records 12th Win over White Sox

Josh Donaldson returned to the Minnesota Twins lineup on Wednesday and drives in two runs. The Twins also get homers from Jake Cave, Miguel Sano, and Eddie Rosario in the 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Jose Berrios was solid working 6 innings allowing only 3 hits and one run but fanning eight batters in the series finale vs the White Sox. Twins take 2 of 3.

With Donaldson's return after being sidelined for a month with a right calf strain, both Max Kepler and Luis Arraez left the game with injuries. Kepler, early in the game came in to score limping. Then in the bottom of the 6th inning off of a fly ball to left field Arraez gimped to first base and then walked to the dugout.

The Twins will enjoy a much-need day off Thursday before opening a weekend series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday. That will be a make-up day for the two teams. The doubleheader begins with Randy Dobnak facing Matthew Boyd in game-1 beginning at 1:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.