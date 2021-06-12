Twins Great Jim “Mudcat” Grant Passes Away at 85

If you know anything about the Minnesota Twins, you know that the 1965 season is a very special year in the history of the organization.

That season would not have been the success it was if it was not for the efforts on the mound from Jim "Mudcat" Grant.

During the 1965 World Series, Grant was spectacular, pitching three times and recording two wins.

During Game 6 of the 1965 World Series, he not only got the win on the mound, but he hit a three-run home run as well.

He ended his career with a 145-119 record, a 3.63 ERA, and 1,267 strikeouts over 14 seasons in Major League Baseball.

In addition to his time in Minnesota, Grant played for the Indians, Athletics, Expos, Pirates, Dodgers, and Cardinals.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences to the Grant family and reflect about his accomplishments in the game.

Minnesota Twins President Dave St Peter took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his passing as well, saying "Will never forget his smile, his voice or the way he could light up a room,''.

For more information on the passing of Jim "Mudcat" Grant, the Minnesota Twins organization, and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.