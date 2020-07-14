Twins Buxton Leaves Game with Ankle Injury

One thing the Minnesota Twins want to see is a healthy Byron Buxton. On Monday during the third inning of an intrasquad game the outfield went down with an apparent left ankle injury. Buxton was assisted onto a cart by staff members and Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com, reports he was taken off site to undergo imaging.

Word out of the Twins organization is they are cautiously optimistic about Buxton's condition. No stranger to injury, Buxton throughout his career missed a substantial amount of games due to a left shoulder subluxation for which he underwent surgery.

Who can step-up and fill Buxton's center field position? Rocco Baldelli's roster includes Max Kepler, Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade Jr.

In other news out of the Twins camp another player has tested positive for COVID-19. Wilfredo Tovar becomes the fifth Minnesota Twins player on the roster who will be sidelined. He joins Miguel Sanó, Willians Astudillo, Nick Gordon and Edwar Colina.