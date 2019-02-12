Tuesday’s Scores: Prep Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Aberdeen Christian 56, Langford 40
  • Alcester-Hudson 57, Centerville 45
  • Bon Homme 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50
  • Brandon Valley 76, Harrisburg 50
  • Bridgewater-Emery 71, Irene-Wakonda 58
  • Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 75, St. Francis Indian 39
  • Colome 63, Burke 35
  • Corsica/Stickney 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50
  • Freeman 64, Ethan 53
  • Hanson 85, Avon 56
  • Hitchcock-Tulare 41, Iroquois 37
  • Kimball/White Lake 62, Wessington Springs 37
  • Lennox 71, Beresford 42
  • Lusk, Wyo. 67, Edgemont 55
  • Lyman 62, Gregory 56
  • Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter, N.D. 60, Herreid/Selby Area 53
  • New England, N.D. 67, Harding County 57
  • Northwestern 68, Redfield/Doland 62
  • Pine Ridge 76, Little Wound 75
  • Red Cloud 58, Douglas 45
  • Sioux City, West, Iowa 93, Dakota Valley 67
  • Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Mitchell 54
  • Sioux Valley 72, Castlewood 52
  • St. Thomas More 78, Hot Springs 65
  • Stanley County 61, Mobridge-Pollock 42
  • Sturgis Brown 58, Belle Fourche 22
  • Sully Buttes 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 56
  • Vermillion 79, Wagner 43
  • Viborg-Hurley 55, Menno 35
  • Wall 71, Oelrichs 66
  • Winner 66, Platte-Geddes 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

  • Brookings vs. Huron, ppd.
  • Sisseton vs. Dell Rapids, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Alcester-Hudson 40, Centerville 31
  • Belle Fourche 62, Sturgis Brown 54
  • Beresford 55, Lennox 42
  • Canistota 57, Scotland 28
  • Castlewood 60, Sioux Valley 27
  • Chester 49, Arlington 27
  • Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 70, Bennett County 34
  • Corsica/Stickney 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 34
  • Crazy Horse 56, Tiospaye Topa 43
  • Edgemont 42, Hot Springs 35
  • Ethan 50, Freeman 31
  • Faith 52, Philip 39
  • Freeman Academy/Marion 37, Marty Indian 35
  • Garretson 64, Parker 45
  • Hill City 51, Custer 39
  • Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Iroquois 25
  • Irene-Wakonda 46, Bridgewater-Emery 41
  • Kimball/White Lake 49, Wessington Springs 14
  • Langford 46, Aberdeen Christian 12
  • Leola/Frederick 41, James Valley Christian 39
  • Lower Brule 68, Crow Creek 50
  • Menno 53, Viborg-Hurley 34
  • Mitchell 67, Pierre 45
  • Mitchell Christian 47, Wolsey-Wessington 30
  • Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Bon Homme 30
  • New Underwood 42, Newell 37
  • Redfield/Doland 45, Northwestern 43
  • St. Thomas More 64, Douglas 56
  • Sully Buttes 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
  • Todd County 70, Little Wound 69
  • Vermillion 73, Wagner 31
  • Wall 49, Oelrichs 22
  • Winner 70, Platte-Geddes 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

  • Huron vs. Brookings, ppd.
  • Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. vs. Milbank, ccd.

