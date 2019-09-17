Tuesday Update: Sioux Falls Parks and Trails Closed Due to Water

The warm temperatures will reside over Sioux Falls for a few more days. And that sure beats wet and cool right now. The high waters due to extreme storms and tornadoes are closing parks and stretches of bike paths around the city.

According to Mayor Paul TenHaken's office, the bike trail system remains closed from Legacy Park through Downtown Greenway to Falls Park due to flooding and debris.

The closed Sioux Falls parks include:

▪️Legacy Park

▪️Yankton Trail Park

▪️Tomar Park

▪️Spencer Park

▪️Tuthill Park

▪️Pasley Park

▪️Rotary Park