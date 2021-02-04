True South Dakotans Know These Slang Words

Cattywampus is the most used slang word in South Dakota - and it's one that most outsiders wouldn't understand. It's used frequently in the Rushmore State and it means that something is amiss, crooked, or confusing. It can also be used in giving directions such as "their house is cattywampus from ours."

The other most-used slang phrase in South Dakota is "get a wiggle on" which means to hurry up.

If you're standing in a forest with someone and they say, "Hey, how about that pecker pole!" just run. But in South Dakota, it's a small tree or sapling. Whew!

Ever notice that while everyone else is having dinner, you just got called in for supper? South Dakotans have breakfast, then lunch/dinner, and then supper.

Drug stores are simply called drug stores here, where we can fill a prescription. Elsewhere else nowadays it's a dispensary. And it's not likely you'll find cough drops there if you know what I mean.

Meanwhile, the researchers concluded that North Dakota is in love with the Norwegian phrase "Uff Da!"

While plenty of Minnesotans also use Uff Da! daily, SKOL! is the most used slang word. Go to any Vikings game and it's the gospel. It was used by the original Vikings (Yes, even before Fran Tarkington) and means cheers and to good health. When a Minnesotan agrees with something, "You betcha!" is used. And really, do Minnesotans call a water fountain a "bubbler?" Apparently so.

Growing up in Iowa, I'll agree with this one: "Padiddle" is called when you see a headlight out. Then be the first to punch the top of the car and yell "padiddle!" and you can claim victory. After a long road trip it was custom to give the winner a Mr. Pibb, or just leave them at the rest stop. Kidding.

In Nebraska, you're having a pretty good night if you've got red beer and Runza.

The poll of thousands across all 50 states revealed some pretty strange findings. As it turns out, thirsty folks from the upper midwest call soda or fizzy drinks "pop" - and we're cool with that.

By the way, if you find yourself in New Jersey and someone says they're going to "throw a ripper" don't back up. It simply means they're throwing a party.

Check out all 50 states here.

