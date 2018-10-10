Trick or Treating over Age 12 Could Involve Jail Time or Fine

You probably have heard the old anthem: Trick-or-Treat smell my feet give me something good to eat.

I'm not sure my mom was a fan of that song, and I know my mom was also not a fan of me trying to trick-or-treat after the 5th grade.

I even remember going trick-or-treating at some houses and the people at the door questioning our ages because they didn't like kids getting candy after a certain age.

How old is to old to head out and trick-or-treat?

This is one of those questions that not everyone will be able to agree on, and it really is up to the parents of the house.

Or is it?

Some Virginia towns take this question very seriously!

According to the city’s ordinance, “If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by the confinement in jail for not more than six months of both.”

