Trick or Treat Trail Run this Weekend

If running a 5K or 10K race is in your wheelhouse this weekend then we have a one-of-a-kind event for you. This Saturday, October 31st is the Annual Trick or Treat Trail Run in Sioux Falls. Oh and by the way, don't forget your costume. It's Halloween.

Just like last year the Trick or Treat Trail Run will take place at Pasley Park on the bike path along the Big Sioux River. And to make this day fun for all the organizers at All Sport Central will be awarding cash gift cards for several costume categories: Best Overall, Scariest, Best Couple, Best boy and girl, and more. Costume judging will take place from 7:30 AM to 9:15 AM.

Scott Esbeck/All Sport Central (Used with permission)

Arrive early because at 9:30 AM there will be a candy dash.

RESULTS RADIO has been proud to be a sponsor of this event for several years and we hope you will come out to walk or run or to just get out and enjoy the weekend.