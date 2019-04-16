Trial in Sioux Falls Area Slaying Winding Down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A jury is to begin deliberations in the trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting in the Sioux Falls area.

Testimony in Henry Little Long's trial ended Monday afternoon after the defense called just one witness. The 29-year-old defendant is accused of killing 40-year-old LaKendrick Thornton in a car last September after he got into an argument with Kelsey Roubideaux. Long and Roubideaux were both accused of driving to a rural area in Minnehaha County and leaving Thornton's body in a ditch. Roubideaux pleaded guilty to accessory to a felony last month.

The Argus Leader says the jury is expected to get the case after hearing closing arguments Tuesday.

