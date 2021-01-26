Traveling Tuesday? Good News and Not So Good News

Those traveling through Nebraska and Iowa on Tuesday should be prepared for moderate to significant snowfall. That's the not-so-good news. The good news is Sioux Falls should miss out on the snow and just see colder temps.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of southwest Iowa, west-central Iowa, east-central Nebraska, northeast Nebraska, and southeast Nebraska. This one means business as the National Weather has issued a statement with snow amounts from 9-12 inches along the Interstate 80 corridor in Nebraska and isolated amounts of 18 inches south of I-80.

The Sioux City area could see anywhere from 2-6 inches of snow. Coupled with winds as high as 30-35 mph, travel will be difficult, if not impossible at times tonight.

For Tuesday this system moves further east and northeast. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say this could be the biggest snowstorm to impact the Chicago area in the last two years with strong winds and up to 8 inches of snow.

