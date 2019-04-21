Trail of Blood Found at Shooting Scene in Sioux Falls

A trail of blood was what led the way to a crime scene in Sioux Falls.

Police answered a call about gunshots on Sunday (April 21) at 3:30 PM in an area close to South Townsley Avenue.

"When officers arrived, a small blood trail was located however a victim was not present. The victim was later located at a local hospital where he traveled to after the incident," said Sergeant Jessica Speckmeier. "It was reported a confrontation between the victim and an acquaintance occurred and a handgun was fired towards the victim, striking him in the lower leg."

The injuries to the victim are considered to be non-life threatening. Police want to relay that there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information or tips regarding the investigation, you can contact Sioux Falls Police, or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.