Toy ‘R’ Us is Officially Back, Relaunching with a New Name

It was announced back in June that Toys 'R' Us was set to close all of its stores nationwide as part of a bankruptcy liquidation.

Recently there had been reports that the international toy, clothing and video game store may be set to reopen its doors. Well, now those rumors are true! And they are coming back with a different name!

The hype got started when the store’s mascot “Geoffrey the Giraffe” appeared at the Dallas Toy Preview, wearing a cape that featured the company’s new logo and store name. The store is apparently set to be called Geoffrey’s Toy Box.

According to altpress.com , there were also reps from the company at the event, and they said that the plan is to open several locations under the Geoffrey's Toy Box name by November of this year.

As for when the location in Sioux Falls plans to reopen, we will have to wait and see.