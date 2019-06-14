OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions. With a 114-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, the Raptors capped a dramatic series filled with twists and turns, lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

In a game totally in keeping with the tense, taut nature of this best-of-seven affair, the Raptors stormed out to an early lead, thanks to the play of embattled point guard Kyle Lowry, who scored Toronto's first 11 points of the game.

But the Warriors quickly responded and the teams went back and forth.

After being tied 101-101 with the hobbled Warriors with four minutes left, Toronto outscored Golden State 13-9 the rest of the way to ensure this series didn't have to go back to Scotiabank Arena for a Game 7 on Sunday night.

