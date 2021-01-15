Top Ten Cool Things to See at the Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show [PHOTOS]

Every January, the Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show, in the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, seems to come along at just the right time.

As we reach the halfway point of winter, it's the perfect time to start thinking about heading outdoors again soon. And the show is stocked with all kinds of great ways to do  just that.

In 2021, our desire to be at one with nature has never been greater. With that in mind, here are ten of the coolest things you'll see at the show this year:

COOLEST THINGS AT OUTDOOR SHOW

The show continues this weekend:

Saturday (1/16): 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sunday (1/17): 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Admission is $7. Children under 12 get in free.

