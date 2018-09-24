Candystore.com has put together an interactive map of the U.S. showing what is the Top Halloween Candy in each state. They have delivered candy all over the country for years and use that date to compile this list.

I found some of the responses somewhat surprising. For example, the top candy in Nebraska is Salt Water Taffy. Given the choice who would pick Salt Water Taffy over anything else?

In no particular order, here are some of the other findings of the Top Halloween Candy By State:

South Dakota - Starburst

North Dakota – Hot Tamales

Minnesota – Tootsie Roll Pops

Iowa – Candy Corn

Nebraska – Salt Water Taffy

Wisconsin – Butterfinger

Colorado – Twix

Wyoming – Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Illinois – Kit Kat

Missouri – MilkyWay

Montana - Double Bubble Gum

Utah - Jolly Ranchers

California - Skittles

Florida - Snickers

Connecticut - Almond Joy

You can see the full colorful and fun interactive candy map at Candystore.com .