The state of South Dakota has plenty of fantastic school systems within its borders. But which ones are the cream of the crop?

Recently, an in-depth study by Neighborhood Scout was done to determine the Mount Rushmore State's 10 best school systems. The main factors in deciding which areas stand above the rest were Reading/English Language Arts Tests, Math Tests, Enrollment, and Class Size.

4 of the top 10 school systems on this list are from right here in the Sioux Empire.

Here is a look at the list of the top 10 best school systems in South Dakota from Neighborhood Scout:

Brandon Groton Gettysburg Ipswich Valley Springs Selby Platte Dell Rapids Elk Point Hill City

As you can see, the city of Brandon stands above the rest. According to the criteria Neighborhood Scout used in this study, Brandon scored higher than any other city in the entire state.

Other cities in the Sioux Empire that made the list were Valley Springs (#5), Dell Rapids (# 8), and Elk Point (#9).

On another interesting note, 9 of the towns listed were East River towns, whereas only one town (Hill City) is a West River town. Although a number of West River towns came close (Buffalo, Keystone, Summerset, Murdo) to cracking the top 10.

The Sioux Falls, Beresford, Hartford, Parker, Freeman, Crooks, Canistota, and North Sioux City districts also performed well in this study.

To view the full study and see the interactive map, visit Neighborhood Scout's website.

Story Source: Neighborhood Scout