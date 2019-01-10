Tool Trailer Thieves Continue to Vex Sioux Falls Companies

Even though construction sites are frequently targeted by thieves, police say the number of incidents has decreased over the last decade.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says construction companies are generally taking steps to prevent their on-site trailers from being raided, but easy access to tools appeals to criminals.

“A lot of times the tools are something that can be pawned or sold. Most of the time there’s not unique serial numbers or companies don’t put distinctive markings (on the tools). Trailers are usually in new construction areas and there’s not a lot of people around especially during the night time which makes for an easy target.”

Clemens says stolen tools frequently end up in pawn shops, on Craigslist or former employees will continue to put the tools to work.

“Every once in a while, I’ll read through the reports and discover an employee that was recently fired and there were some pretty specific job tools that were taken. In instances like that, it’s possible that they’re just using them.”

Also, tools can be hard to trace without identifying traits like paint or engravings. Clemens feels that many construction companies have taken that extra step to mark tools in loss prevention efforts.