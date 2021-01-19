Toby Gardenhire to Manage the Saint Paul Saints

The first manager of the new Minnesota Twins triple-A ball club Saint Paul Saints will be announced on Tuesday and a familiar last name will be heard. Toby Gardenhire, the son of former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will be leading the team.

The 38-year old Gardenhire himself played AAA ball for two seasons and has played in the minors since 2005. He managed the farm system out of Cedar Rapids in 2018 and Fort Myers in 2019. Originally drafted by the Twins in the 41st round of the 2005 MLB draft. He was invited to Spring Training in 2010 by Minnesota.

“Get those guys to the big leagues, that’s the plan — I’m excited,” Gardenhire, 38, said Monday while playing in Twins first base coach Tommy Watkins fundraiser golf tournament in Florida. - St. Paul Pioneer Press

Does he have big shoes to fill and will he manage in the shadows of his big-league-manager-father? Maybe after watching dad get tossed out of games 85 times he will have a calmer demeanor but with the same intense coaching approach.

