The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will meet in the American League Divisional Series. Times for all of the games have been announced.

MLB has announced all of the start times for the ALDS games between the Twins and Yankees. If you're planning on making a trip to Target Field for Games 3 and/or 4, the games will be played during the evening. All times listed below are central time.

Friday, October 4: Game 1, MIN @ NYY, 6:07 PM

Saturday, October 5: Game 2, MIN @ NYY, 4:07 PM.

Monday, October 7: Game 3, NYY @ MIN, 7:40 PM

Tuesday, October 8: Game 4 (If Necessary): NYY @ MIN, 7:07 PM

Thursday, October 10: Game 5 (If Necessary): MIN @ NYY, 4:07 PM

KSTP's Darren Wolfson confirmed the start times that MLB listed on its website on Thursday night.

We will have full coverage of the MLB Postseason here on ESPN 99.1. All Twins playoff games will be on Information 1000 KSOO.