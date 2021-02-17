Timberwolves Lose Russell for 4-6 Weeks Due to Injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves were dealt another blow on Tuesday as yet another injury has derailed any continuity on the roster.

T-Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell will be out 4-6 weeks after having knee surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee.

This marks another blow to a roster that just can't find any consistency after Karl-Anthony Towns has dealt with COVID-19 issues, others have been dinged up and now the Russell injury.

Since acquiring Russell, the Wolves have only seen him and KAT play in a handful of games together which gives them little film to evaluate how it is going.

Some will say the absence of Russell won't matter as the rest of the team is not very good and although that may be true, you have to find a direction for the future, and right now there is no way to do so.

Russell is averaging 19 PPG and 5 assists in 20 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves this year.

Currently, the Wolves are 7-21 and their .250 win percentage is the worst in the NBA.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.