Ticketmaster Clarifies Stance on 2021 Concert Entry

Would it make you more comfortable going to a live event knowing that everyone around you has tested negative for COVID-19? That's what Ticketmaster is literally banking on for 2021 as they try to fill seats and get the severely crippled music industry back on its feet in the coming year.

According to Loudwire, the heads of the ticket giant have designed a new framework for 2021, and it requires a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination from all ticketholders. And it requires a negative result within a 24 - 72 hour window of entering a live event.

Encouraged by the news earlier this week that Pfizer and BioNTech had developed a COVID-19 vaccine with a 90-percent trial success rate caused stock prices for live music companies to jump - and Ticketmaster does not want to miss the money train.

Broken down and simplified, here's the plan going forward: Once a ticketholder tests negative within that 24 - 72 hour window, a health pass will be sent to your account in the Ticketmaster app. (Now would be a good time to download it and keep your electronic tickets stored). Once you receive the health pass, scan your ticket at the point of entry and you're in.

Ticketmaster insists that they will not have access to fans’ medical records through this process.

That might seem like a hassle but if we're going to get live music again, we'll have to meet this new policy head-on.

The entertainment industry has never gone through an ordeal of this magnitude before and frankly, any idea to safely get a concert back to Sioux Falls is more than welcome news in 2020.