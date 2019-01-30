So maybe you're not a Maroon 5 fan and you'll be looking for something else to do during halftime of the Super Bowl. Here are three ideas.

There's always a guarantee when it comes to the Super Bowl halftime show. You'll have the group of people that are fans of the band playing, the group that will continuously tell you about how terrible that band is, and the last group that just shows up to the party for food and to see if the left shark will appear again.

If you're in the boat of not being a huge Maroon 5 fan and are looking to do anything other than hear them sing songs like " Harder to Breathe," "This Love," "Misery," "Daylight," or "Girls Like You," you do have some options of stuff to do over the prolonged halftime event.

Sorry, I know you probably have those songs stuck in your head now. Anyway...

1) Watch MTV's Celebrity Deathmatch Like it was 1998 Again

One of the coolest halftime shows that I can remember growing up was the one I didn't watch in favor of going into a separate room to watch Celebrity Deathmatch. The animated show was on for a few seasons before MTV moved away from it, and it has continued to be brought up as a series that could sometime return. Over the last few months, MTV has uploaded a few matches on its YouTube channel.

Here's a few to get you started. Please know there is some language stuff here and graphic violence (as you'd expect)

2) Watch the Return of WWE Halftime Heat

Another Super Bowl halftime show I stepped away from was to watch WWF Halftime Heat between The Rock and Mankind. Now 20 years later, the WWE is bringing it back for 2019. This year's match features upcoming NXT stars in a huge 6-man tag team match as Aleister Black/Ricochet/Velveteen Dream take on Johnny Gargano/Tommaso Ciampa/Adam Cole. The match can be viewed on the WWE Network, WWE's Facebook Page, and also on Twitter.

3) Go Back and Watch Older Halftime Shows:

So Maroon 5 isn't your favorite, but thanks to YouTube you can go back and watch your favorite bands perform again. Maybe you prefer Sir Paul McCartney's performance at Super Bowl XXIX, or possibly Katy Perry's show at Super Bowl XLIX. Maybe you just want to punish yourself and watch some of the worst ones of all time? You can even go old school and see Super Bowl halftime shows from way back when...if marching bands are what you're looking for.

Katy Perry's Show

If none of those fill the void, then I guess you're stuck watching Maroon 5 and being that person at the party that complains through it all.

No matter what you do, enjoy the show.