Three Seperate Car Accidents Happened Over The Weekend

Over this past weekend, three separate car accidents sadly occurred.

According to Dakota News Now, there was an accident west of Flandreau, one south of Jefferson, and the third east of Hartford.

The accident west of Flandreau resulted in one fatality and four people were injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday at around 10:31 pm.

Two trucks collided at an intersection that was east of I-29.

Of the two trucks, one was heading north on 474th Ave and ran through a stop sign.

The driver then ran into the other truck that was heading east on Highway 32.

Five individuals were in that truck, one was a 39-year-old woman who died at the scene.

The other driver, a 63-year-old man, who sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Flandreau than was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

All six people who were involved in the crash were indeed wearing seatbelts.

The crash that happened south of Jefferson took place around 3:32 am on Saturday.

One death and two people were injured because of the crash.

"An ambulance was southbound on I-29 when the driver lost control, went into the media, and then entered the northbound lanes."- Dakota News Now

The ambulance driver collided with the back end of a semi-truck, which caused it to roll onto the truck's passenger side.

A woman who was in the ambulance was 29 years old and was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The drivers of both of the vehicles were indeed wearing seatbelts and only had minor injuries.

The final accident took place Saturday night west of Hartford and left one person dead.

"A truck was in the eastbound lane of South Dakota Highway 38 waiting to make a left hand turn into a business when an eastbound motorcycle failed to slow down in time and hit the rear of the pickup truck." -Dakota News Now

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

The man was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he sadly died due to his injuries.

The two individuals who were in the pickup were not hurt.