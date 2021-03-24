Three of The Best Burgers In South Dakota Are In Sioux Falls

Burgers are my absolute weakness. Every so often, I crave a cheeseburger. I don't normally eat burgers. But when I do, it’s like a little treat for me. I savor every last bite.

It's really hard not to like a burger. There definitely is something for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Take the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle for example. No two burgers are alike. You can be eating a burger with mac and cheese on it one minute, and then enjoying a burger with a Flaming Hot Cheeto bun the next. Just like the burger battle in Sioux Falls, Best Things South Dakota provides a guide to finding the best burgers in the state.

In Sioux Falls alone, there are three establishments that made the Top 10 list. Well actually...there are technically four burger places in Sioux Falls on this list. One West River restaurant has a location in town.

I think I'll do a South Dakota burger road trip in the near future. Who's with me?!