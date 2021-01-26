Three more Nebraska football players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal including South Dakota native Will Farniok.

Farniok joins two high profile players that have announced their intentions on moving on from Nebraska. Quarterback Luke McCaffrey, brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and wide receiver Kade Warner, son of Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will also look to leave Lincoln.

Farniok played in four games for the Huskers between the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In 2020, he appeared in the Ohio State game at center. Farniok was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2019 and 2020.

McCaffrey appeared in seven of the eight games for the Huskers in 2020. During his time in Nebraska, McCaffrey played 11 total games and went 57-88 for 608 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was quick on his feet rushing for an additional 530 yards and four touchdowns.

Warner will leave the Nebraska program after being a team captain for the 2020 season. The former walk-on wide receiver played 24 games for Nebraska and caught 30 passes for 236 yards. He finished with just five receptions for 40 yards during the 2020 season.

Farniok, McCaffrey, and Warner join Wan'Dale Robinson as players to transfer away from Nebraska this offseason. Robinson announced his intention to transfer to Kentucky earlier this month.

