There are numerous teams right now looking for a new head coach in the NBA and right now some familiar faces from South Dakota may end up in those roles.

There are three current coaches with South Dakota ties that are rumored to be up for the current vacancies across the league.

Those three coaches are Dave Joerger, Becky Hammon, and Nate Tibbetts.

Joerger was a head coach with the Sioux Falls Skyforce from 2004-2006 and has gone on to be a head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

Becky Hammon grew up in South Dakota and went on to have an amazing WNBA career and currently is an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs.

Nate Tibbetts also grew up in South Dakota and went to Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls before playing his college ball at USD and now is the Associate Head Coach with the Portland Trailblazers.

All three coaches have been linked to multiple openings across the NBA.

Joerger as mentioned has been a head coach in two previous stops, but Hammon and Tibbetts are both stars in the making as head coaches and I wouldn't be surprised if both potentially found head coaching jobs this time around.

Right now, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Philadelphia 76ers are all without head coaches.

