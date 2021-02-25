Three Arrested Following Sioux Falls Stolen Vehicle Chase

Those living and working in the area near Madison Street and Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls were treated to a high-speed police chase that led authorities throughout parts of the city early Tuesday afternoon.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident took place just before 2 PM on Tuesday (February 23) when a Highway Patrol officer noticed a 2018 Volkswagen SUV that had been reported stolen near the Madison and Interstate 29 intersection.

Once the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, things were on like Donkey Kong at that point.

Get our free mobile app

According to Dakota News Now, the pursuit continued through that vicinity of the city for a brief time until it finally ended when the stolen vehicle being driven by the suspects got stuck in a snowy ditch after crashing with a Highway Patrol cruiser.

The crash resulted in three people being taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Chainecia Fiddler, and one passenger, 27-year-old Todd Peltier, were arrested immediately following the collision. The third passenger in the SUV, 51-year-old Troy Greger, jumped out of the stolen vehicle sometime during the police pursuit and fled the incident on foot. Dakota News Now reports that he was arrested a short time later following the crash.

The suspects, nor authorities, received any type of injury as a result of Tuesday's high-speed chase.

Source: Dakota News Now