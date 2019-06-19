This Week’s Volunteer Opportunities with Helpline Center

Yes, volunteering helps others, improves communities and supports the goals of worthwhile organizations. But what it can do for you is astounding. Life changing, for some, in fact.

Researchers have discovered that giving to others is intrinsic to most human beings. And, the more you help, the better you feel. Volunteering can relieve stress, anxiety, and depression, forge new friendships, even help you in your career.

The Helpline Center is all about encouraging people to make connections with others and the community. Here are just a few ways you can help others while changing your life for the better.

Sanford Hospital - Patient Experience volunteers needed - You'll be stopping by patient's rooms to welcome them, help them order meals, and just make sure they have everything they need.

The Banquet - Servers and sponsors are needed this summer for the many openings in the schedule

Museum of Visual Materials - Front desk person is needed to greet visitors and answer questions.

Helpline Center DIY Summer Weekly project - Monster Making Kits - Another fun project that families can complete on their own and deliver to the Helpline Center for distribution in the community.

For more information, see Helpline Center online, on Facebook or call 211.