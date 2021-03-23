This Sioux Falls Golf Course Home Has 8 Bathrooms. But Why?

If I were going to spend $1,240,000 on a house I would certainly want to make sure there were enough conveniently located bathrooms throughout my home. But is 8 a little excessive?

The loo is oftentimes referred to as the 'necessary room'. But I am hard-pressed to conceive how 8 bathrooms would be 'necessary' for just me and my family.

This Sioux Falls home listed on Zillow is described as a single-family structure having a total interior livable area of 7,375 square feet with 2 stories, 5 bedrooms, and 8 bathrooms. Remember that figure...8.

It also boasts that you can “Fulfill your curiosity of luxury living & brilliancy of a captivating architect with luxurious amenities, this Kruetzfeldt built home is now available for your enjoyment nestled on the 17th hole of Bakker’s Crossing Golf Course”. With 8 bathrooms.

I did some checking on how much time we spend, on average, in the can. Turns out men spend about 1 hour and 45 minutes every week going to the toilet. Whereas women are a bit more punctual with their throne time and get 'er done in about 1 hour and 25 minutes per week. That's, give or take, around 93 days over an average lifetime in the 'little boys or girls room'.

Compare that with the fact that the average person spends about 26 years sleeping in a lifetime. If the people living in your house are spending that much time asleep wouldn't you think it would be easy enough to share 2, 3, 4, 5, or even 6 crappers? But 8...?

Now I'm just a modest Presbyterian. We have no problems spending a million or two on swell casa. But there is simply no way we'd have the fortitude to dole out bathroom directions when Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins come to visit for a 4th of July hoedown and want to relieve themselves.

Uncle Delmont: “So's where do ya take the 'little commodore' to the commode around here?”

Me: “Well ya have your choice. You can go down the hall and use the washroom, 1st door on your left, the Water Closet, 4th door on the right, the Cloakroom, 5th door on the right, the Powder Room up the steps 3th door on the left past the craft room....or...how 'bout just use the tall Spruce out by the pool...”