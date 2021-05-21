This Lottery Jackpot Came At The Perfect Time

A man from Florida was having a bad week. First, his wife's car broke down, then two days later his truck quit running. If the guy's dog ran away then we would have ourselves a good country song.

A few days after his truck broke down, Curtis Fuller of Jacksonville bought a 50X The Cash scratch-off game from a local gas station. Here's the part where that country song has a happy ending; Fuller's ticket hit for $1 million.

Get our free mobile app

Fuller told Florida Lottery officials what his plans are for the cash. "In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles," he said.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00. Even after Uncle Sam gets his cut, Fuller can buy a really nice house to park those new vehicles in with all that cash.

The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Fuller's odds in that particular game were pretty good as far as lottery games go. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97. The $5 game has more than $131 million in cash prizes, with ten top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Off games represent a majority of the tickets sold in the Florida Lottery, accounting for nearly 75 percent of sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund last fiscal year.