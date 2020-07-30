This Is How You Take A COVID-19 Test [VIDEO]

Just by looking at this title, you're probably guessing I had a COVID-19 test. Well...your assumption would be correct.

Before anyone starts to panic, I do not and have not experienced any of the top symptoms related to COVID. So what prompted this crazy idea? Why would I put myself in an uncomfortable situation? The simple answer: I wanted to inform and educate you about the process of getting a COVID test at the drive-thru testing site. How? By paying the Walgreens along 41st. Street a visit and capturing the whole moment.

This COVID test was surprisingly easier than I thought it would be. For one, this is a self-administered test. Second, a giant cotton swab will not invade your entire nasal cavity during the test. Watch the video to follow the step-by-step process:

Open the cotton swab package and take one out. Do not touch the cotton part of the swab with your hands because it could affect your results. The test does provide extra cotton swabs just in case. You will receive a small collection tube. It's a good idea to screw off the cap before administering the test. It's a little tough to open! Hold the collection tube in one hand and the cotton swab in the other. Insert one end of the cotton swab in a nostril until the swab is not visible. The cotton swab really doesn't need to be inserted very far. Once placed inside, rotate the swab three to five times in a circular motion. Take that same end of the cotton swab and repeat Step 3 with the opposite nostril. Put the end of your sample into the collection tube. The unused end of the swab should be at the top of the tube.

Once this test is complete, you should have your results within three to five days.

Anyone 18-years-old or older and presents valid ID are eligible to receive this test at the Walgreens on 41st Street and Louise Avenue even if you do not have health insurance. It is highly recommended individuals wear a face mask while at the testing site. COVID-19 Testing is available seven days a week from 9 AM to 5 PM.