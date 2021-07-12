This Iowa Man Goes To Jail Then Gets Engaged…?

It's not every day that you get arrested, post bail, and then get engaged even if you're already married. Yep...this is a bizarre story about an Iowa man who recently was arrested and charged for having guns in a hotel in Chicago.

Fox 32 Chicago News is reporting that 32-year-old Iowa resident, Keegan Casteel is currently being accused of "bringing guns and ammunition into a downtown Chicago hotel." The weapons and ammunition were reportedly located on the windowsill of one of the W Hotel's rooms. This room in particular was overlooking Navy Pier and the Ohio Street Beach in Chicago. A new image even surfaced that shows the guns were "allegedly" in Casteel's possession.

A Fox 32 Chicago News reporter later caught up with Casteel at the Cook County Jail after he posted bail on a $10,000 bond set by the judge. Casteel was only required to pay $1,000 of the court-ordered bond. But what happens next shocked reporters and eventually the Midwest.

Upon leaving the 18th District police station, as Casteel was passing reporters on his way to his vehicle, a woman opens the driver’s side door of his car and steps out of it assuming Casteel would drive. Once the door opened, Casteel took a ring out of his pocket and got down on one knee to pop the question. The woman was crying on the spot and accepted what appeared to be his unexpected wedding proposal.

Reporters and others are now wondering if this was all a set-up? Furthermore, there have been reports indicating that Casteel is already married.

As of right now, no one really knows what that proposal was truly about. Could it have been a set-up? Absolutely. Do we have answers about why Casteel had possession of these weapons and ammunition? Nope, Casteel refused to answer any questions about his charges. Whether or not he's married, this is still a weird crime story.

Casteel is scheduled to make a court appearance in Chicago this week on Wednesday, July 14th. He is facing "two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons."

Stay tuned for further developments regarding Castillo’s pending charges and his unusual declaration of love for his fiancée. I’m sure there’s more to this story than meets the eye.