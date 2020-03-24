Think You Know Sioux Falls Parks? Then Take This Quiz

Are you a Sioux Falls native or have lived in the area for a while? Then you may think you know some of our local parks. Up for the challenge to guess which parks these pictures are from? Then take your best guess! The answers are posted below.

Picture #1

Credit: Google Street View

Need a hint?

This park has two nature attractions on the same property.

Picture #2

Credit: Google Street View

Need a hint?

This park has horseshoe pits and shuffleboard courts.

Picture #3

Credit: Google Street View

Need a hint?

This park has a local middle school that it was named after.

Picture #4

Credit: Google Street View

Need a hint?

This park has a well know sledding hill.

Picture #5

Credit: Google Street View

Need a hint?

This park also offers sand volleyball courts.

Have your guesses ready? Here are the answers:

Park #1: Sertoma Park

Park #2: McKennan Park

Park #3: Memorial Park

Park #4: Tuthill Park

Park #5: Duhnum Park

