Think You Know Sioux Falls Parks? Then Take This Quiz
Are you a Sioux Falls native or have lived in the area for a while? Then you may think you know some of our local parks. Up for the challenge to guess which parks these pictures are from? Then take your best guess! The answers are posted below.
Picture #1
Need a hint?
This park has two nature attractions on the same property.
Picture #2
Need a hint?
This park has horseshoe pits and shuffleboard courts.
Picture #3
Need a hint?
This park has a local middle school that it was named after.
Picture #4
Need a hint?
This park has a well know sledding hill.
Picture #5
Need a hint?
This park also offers sand volleyball courts.
Have your guesses ready? Here are the answers:
Park #1: Sertoma Park
Park #2: McKennan Park
Park #3: Memorial Park
Park #4: Tuthill Park
Park #5: Duhnum Park