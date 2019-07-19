13

Sioux Empire Showdown and Demolition Derby is happening July 20th in the Grandstand of the the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. General Admission is $10. (6 and under is free) Pit Passes are $20.

Three classes:

-Limited weld team (two-car) with heats and a feature

-Chain class (single car) – one and done

-Two-man (single car) – one and done