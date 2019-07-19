13 Grand Things Happening Around Sioux Fall This Weekend – July 19 – 21
Why are we so jazzed up about this weekend? Check out all of the events in and around our great city and you'll know why!
- 1
Jazzfest
This Friday and Saturday at Yankton Trails Park, JazzFest revs up! It's a two-day outdoor musical event, featuring two stages of music and is FREE to the public. In addition to the great music, there is also food and art vendors, beer and wine gardens, arts and crafts, fireworks and more. Complete lineup and additional info by clicking title.
- 2
Woofstock Car and Bike Show
It's the 5th annual Woofstock Car and Bike Show this weekend on main Street Lennox, SD beginning at 9:00 AM Saturday (7/20). I think this thing goes until 3:00 PM so bring your wheels - or a hippie van if you've got one - to Woofstock!
- 3
PRCA Rodeo and Chili Cookoff
The famous Corn Palace in Mitchell is hosting a 3-day PRCA rodeo event at the rodeo grounds. Catch the rodeo parade at 10:30 AM on Main St. and a chili cook-off Sunday at 11:00 AM.
- 4
Danish Days in Viborg
Be a Viking! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday you can be in water wars, sand volleyball, parades, softball games, a street dance, see fireworks, and eat a danish. I assume there's plenty of danishes to enjoy. Hit the title for schedule.
- 5
Catfish Bay Water Ski Show
They call it the 'Greatest Show on H2O' and the Catfish Bay skiers are ready to hit the water on Friday night at 7:00 PM.. Catfish Bay's Greatest Show on H2O is one of the top summer attractions in Sioux Falls. Come to a show and you will see amazing water skiing tricks, stunts and a funny family friendly stage show. The show is performed by the Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and consists of over 30 water ski performers, boat drivers, actors, sound technicians and more. Open most Friday nights throughout summer.
- 6
Brandon Hometown Days
Saturday (7/20) get ready to celebrate in the picturesque town of Brandon for Hometown Days. The fun starts at Noon at McHardy Park. Live music and stage shows. New this year are a laser maze and a Nerf war area. 'How to Train Your Dragon' will be shown. Bring a lawn chair and bug spray.
- 7
Downtown Crazy Days!
Score some great deals and enjoy the beautiful downtown Sioux Falls scene as Crazy Days gets underway on Friday and Saturday (7/19 & 20) Enjoy the great restaurants, shoppes, and the Sculpture Walk. Hit the title to check out some deals before you arrive.
- 8
Falls Park Farmers Market
Falls Park Farmers Market is the place to get your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat, and baked goods. Sip a cup of coffee, enjoy a burger, share a pizza. Plant your garden with lovely geraniums and heirloom tomatoes. Open Saturdays thru October. (Leave the dog at home, please. We know it's trendy but it's not cute when their licking rutabagas)
- 9
Moonlight Movie: Smallfoot
Looking for something fun and FREE to do with your family on a beautiful downtown Sioux Falls summer night? Look no further than Moonlight Movies at Fawick Park. The free outdoor movie, Smallfoot, begins at dusk so bring your favorite blanket or chair and enjoy popcorn, candy, soda and water available for purchase on site.
- 10
Hy-Vee Day at the Great Plains Zoo
This giraffe may be giving you the stink eye but he really wants you to visit him. Saturday from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Hy-Vee Day at The Great Plains Zoo includes a catered lunch by Hy-Vee, stilt walkers, animal encounters and visits from the Zoo’s mascots. This event is free with paid Zoo admission.
- 11
Crazy Days at the Bridges
Save up to 75% off summer clearance items at participating Bridges locations, where Crazy Days is happening July 19-21. While you’re here, pass on a positive message with sidewalk chalk and enjoy all kinds of extra awesomeness at 57th and Western.
- 12
Remedy Brewing Patio Party
Remedy Brewing turns two years old so a celebration is in order. I have a feeling the taplist is going to be epic so pour a cold one on the patio and enjoy great music from DJ Gavin Johnson and the Tenenbaums beginning Saturday at 1:00 PM. Remedy Brewing Co. is located at 8th and Railroad.
- 13
Sioux Empire Showdown
Sioux Empire Showdown and Demolition Derby is happening July 20th in the Grandstand of the the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. General Admission is $10. (6 and under is free) Pit Passes are $20.
Three classes:
-Limited weld team (two-car) with heats and a feature
-Chain class (single car) – one and done
-Two-man (single car) – one and done