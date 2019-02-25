Ever year we see all kinds of weather in South Dakota, but the winters in South Dakota are the absolute worst.

The combination of sub zero temperatures along with horrible winds and lots of snow flat out make it unbearable at times.

When all those weather conditions come together at the the same time and it creates huge snow drifts, it's a prime example of why South Dakota winters suck.

Jeff Thurn Results Radio

This weekend, South Dakota was hit with another set of blizzard like conditions and created this kind of mess on my street in Hartford.

It really makes no sense why humans choose to live here in the winter other than we are gluttons for punishment.

All I keep telling myself is that June is only three and a half months away.