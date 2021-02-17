There’s No Crying Over Spilled Beer

Fans of Michelob Ultra, or beer fans in general, might cringe at this news.

A semi-truck on Interstate 95 in Florida was "eastbound and down" with a trailer full of beer when the truck was involved in a crash. The trailer was ripped open like a beer can and spilled gallons of brew on the highway.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries, just a lot of crying over some spilled beer as cans and bottles of Mich Ultra lay all over the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a disabled garbage truck was parked on the shoulder of the highway. Because of dense fog in the area, the beer truck driver didn't see the garbage truck.

By the time the beer truck driver finally saw the garbage truck it was too late. The beer truck driver swerved but ended up hitting the rear of the garbage truck, splitting the side of the trailer open, and spilling the beer.

The crash closed the two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at mile marker 305 for over four hours, News4Jax reports.