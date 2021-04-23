There’s a New Ace Hardware in Hartford South Dakota

The city of Hartford, SD is a budding gem in the state as it continues to see a robust housing market which is now bringing in more businesses to the area as well.

Over the last five years, you have seen new housing developments, business editions downtown and throughout the town, and a growing population.

The latest edition to the community of Hartford is an Ace Hardware on the south side of town.

That puts two hardware stores in Hartford with the Hartford Building Center and now Ace.

This Ace Hardware location has all the normal amenities of any Ace, including a garden section, and offers small engine repair.

I've lived in Hartford for almost a decade and it has really been neat to see the community grow and businesses throughout the region join in that growth.

The city deserves a lot of credit too for putting an emphasis on the economic development of a community that is so close to Sioux Falls and now will also benefit from the new Amazon facility just a few miles away.

For more information on the city of Hartford, you can visit their website.