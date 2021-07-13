The Zach Parise, Ryan Suter Era of the Minnesota Wild is Over

It was the move that made Minnesota Wild fans believe in a run to a Stanley Cup. Nine years later, the era of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter is over.

Michael Russo of The Athletic is reporting that the Minnesota Wild will buy out the contracts of both Parise and Suter. The two will enter the free-agent market with some cash from the Wild still entering their pocket. Russo reports that both will receive $6.75 million over the next eight years, but the move to release them both gives the Wild an extra $10.33 in cap room.

Parise and Suter both signed with the Wild on July 4, 2012, and both agreed to the same contract. The Wild signed both to 13-year deals worth $98 million. By doing so, the Wild believed that they secured the two pieces to set the franchise for years to come and make a run for a Stanley Cup.

The ultimate goal of a championship fell well short in the Parise and Suter era. During the era, the Wild never won the Northwest (2012-13), Central (2013-2020), or West (2020-2021) divisions. The team, however, did make the postseason eight of the nine years. Minnesota would exit the playoffs in the opening round six of those eight years. The other two years saw the Wild lose to the Blackhawks.

During their time in Minnesota, Parise appeared in 558 games scoring 199 goals and added 201 assists. Suter played in 656 games and had 55 goals and 314 assists.

Both Parise and Suter are now unrestricted free agents and can sign with any team in the NHL.