The Unthinkable…Selling Cars Online

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the number one question consumers are asking themselves when ordering online:

Pick-up, curbside, or delivery?

Part of this "new normal" includes adjusting our regular shopping routines in order to protect ourselves from possible exposure to the virus. All sectors of the economy are suffering. Not only are shopping centers taking a hit, but car dealerships have also been feeling the ill effects of COVID-19 as well. One of the biggest changes car dealerships are experiencing around the world is moving their sales to online formats. This new approach could mean more business opportunities outside of normal office hours.

According to a recent article from CNBC, most car dealerships and automakers are investing millions of dollars in the business in an effort to create digital-friendly tools that fit the buyer's needs. These tools include more online and personalized options. The Chairman and CEO AutoNation, Mike Jackson recently explained in the CNBC article that this means consumers will be "able to choose how much or how little of the process they want to conduct online. That includes scheduling a test drive or delivery of a vehicle to appraising a trade-in and getting prequalified for financing." This process is also more flexible for an individual's schedule. Having car sales online means that a new car owner could easily find the car of his or her dreams at any time of the day or night just by the click of a mouse.

The article continues by stating that the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the auto industry. Are car sales online the future for dealers and automakers everywhere?

