The Top South Dakota City Names That People Misspell

I am an awful speller. I always have been. If it weren't for spell check I'd be lost. And even Spell Check steers me wrong sometimes. Ours is a rocky relationship.

Recently I came across a list of the most Difficult City Names To Spell from Huffpost.com. These cities are from all over the United States. I've got to imagine that even the best spellers would struggle with these:

Aquebogue , New York - Misspelled by 56 percent of people

So we got to thinking that there are a lot of interesting names for South Dakota cities. If you've traveled around the state you've probably seen the green road signs with some decided to ask folks What City Names In South Dakota Are Hardest To Spell and are the Top 10:

Pierre

Belle Fourche

Flandreau

Piedmont

Estelline

Oacoma

Pukwana

Iroquois

Sinai

Wetonka

How many of these can you spell without looking? Bonus points if you have actually driven through the town!