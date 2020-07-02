The Summit League Welcomes Back an Old Friend

SDSU and USD fans will see a familiar team return to the Summit League as Kansas City is officially back.

The move for Kansas City to rejoin the Summit League was announced earlier this year but, as of July 1, now the Roos are officially back! Kansas City was previously a member of the Summit League from 1994-2013 before departing for the WAC.

Following the departure of Purdue Fort Wayne to the Horizon League, Kansas City becomes the ninth member of the Summit League. The league has evolved since 2009 with most programs in the league now situated off of Interstate 29.

“We are excited to have the Roos’ athletic programs back in The Summit League and be part of the thriving Kansas City Metropolitan area again,” said Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple. “With an enrollment of more than 16,000 students and schools of Law, Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy, the University along with its alumni base of 126,000, is a great fit with our current members.”

Kansas City offers 14 athletic programs that will all join the Summit League. All of those programs are immediately eligible for postseason play within the conference. This past basketball season, the Kansas City women's team qualified for the NCAA Tournament while the men's team had its best season since 2010-2011.

Source: The Summit League