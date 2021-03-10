The Summit League Has Two Finalists for Becky Hammon Award

The finalists for the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award have been announced with two players from the Summit League on the list.

University of South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven and South Dakota State's Myah Selland are both finalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. The award was started last year and awarded to USD's Ciara Duffy.

Sjerven helped lead the Coyotes to another Summit League championship and another NCAA Tournament berth. The Rogers, Minnesota native averaged 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game this season. She was also named to the Summit League All-Tournament team for the third straight season.

SDSU's Selland was cruising this season averaging over 19 points per game. She scored over 15 points in 19 games this season and also had five double-doubles. Selland dominated the awards category for the Summit League taking home six player of the week honors. Unfortunately, Selland's season was cut short due to a knee injury suffered at the end of February that took her out of the rest of the season.

Joining Sjerven and Selland are players from around the country. The other finalists include Kierstand Bell (Florida Gulf Coast), Blanca Millan (Maine), and Iimar'i Thomas (Cincinnati).

The winner of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award will be announced on March 31.

Before that happens though, both the Coyotes and Jackrabbits will be keeping an eye on selection Monday for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The Coyotes received an automatic bid due to winning the Summit League tournament, while the Jackrabbits are hopeful that they will receive an at-large bid.

Courtesy: University of South Dakota, South Dakota State