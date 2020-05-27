The Summit League will not be extending an invitation to Augustana University to join the league at this time.

Midco Sports Network's David Brown reports that Augustana sent in an official application to join the Summit League earlier this year. Now an email was sent out saying that the league will not be issuing that invitation right now.

Augustana University issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the Summit League's decision.

"During these unprecedented times dealing with COVID-19, Augustana remains focused on serving our current students and executing our strategic plan. Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 is a 10-year strategic plan, and while we are disappointed in The Summit League’s decision at this time, we recognize the ever-evolving and shifting landscape within intercollegiate athletics. Just as we have grown as a university and athletics department over the past 10 years, we look forward to even more growth this decade. While our goal of a Division I conference invitation has not changed, we remain a proud member of the NSIC and of NCAA Division II and will continue to pursue excellence in the classroom, competition and the community."

The Vikings will continue to remain in Division II and as part of the NSIC. Augustana could re-apply to the Summit League at a later time or look elsewhere for a Division I fit. As part of new rules regarding Division I, a team cannot transition to Division I until it has received an invitation from a conference.

If and when Augustana finds that Division I fit, the school must give the NSIC a year and a half before it can leave.