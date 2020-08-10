The Summit League Announces Postponement of Fall Season

Two weeks ago the Summit League announced that they would push back the start of fall sports to the end of September. Two weeks later and those sports are now postponed until the spring.

The Summit League announced today (August 10) that all fall sports will be postponed until Spring 2021. This includes the regular season and championship tournaments in the sports of volleyball, men's and women's cross country, and men's and women's soccer.

The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously this afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021. The health, safety and welfare of the league's student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.

The conference also announced that they will provide a full press release on Tuesday (August 11). That should provide more details on the intention on how they plan to proceed forward with the seasons and championships.

This decision will league USD, SDSU, UND, NDSU, and the rest of the schools in the Summit League and Missouri Valley Football Conference with no planned sports for this fall as of now. The MVFC has left the potential door open for schools to play a couple of non-conference games in the fall, but all other sports are now officially on hold.